ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $7,602,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Down 5.0 %

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of NOW opened at $392.26 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $672.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $390.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.89.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.