Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54.

