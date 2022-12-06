Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.52% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

RTH opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.72. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

