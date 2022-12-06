Karpus Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

EOCW stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.01.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

