Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $869,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.7 %

VOD opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.