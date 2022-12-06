Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE USB opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.