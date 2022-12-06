ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

Shares of ASML opened at $600.79 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $817.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.19. The stock has a market cap of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

