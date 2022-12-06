Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,427,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,760,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 585,377 shares of company stock worth $82,857,863. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $321.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

