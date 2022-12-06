Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

