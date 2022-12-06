Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,671.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 21,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

