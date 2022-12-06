Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

