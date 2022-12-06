Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 126 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

ExlService Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity

ExlService stock opened at $178.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

