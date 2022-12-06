Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,822,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAF stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

