Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Colombier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 7.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,835,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Colombier Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CLBR opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Colombier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.