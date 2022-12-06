Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL stock opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.