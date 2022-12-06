16,000 Shares in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYNO opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

