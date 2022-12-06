10,900 Shares in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of FG Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Stock Performance

Shares of FGMC stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. FG Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

