Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,216,000 after buying an additional 164,001 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,846,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,629,000 after acquiring an additional 251,983 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.8 %

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.