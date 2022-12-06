Karpus Management Inc. Invests $176,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,140,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,636,000 after buying an additional 122,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

