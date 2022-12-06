Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

Further Reading

