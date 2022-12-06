Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 139,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Price Performance

FBCV stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

