Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $766,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

