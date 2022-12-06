Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 624,620 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 3,600.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624,620 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.35% of fuboTV worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.93. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

