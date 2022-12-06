Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Webster Financial Trading Down 7.5 %

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

