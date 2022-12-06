Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,020 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,868,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

MHK stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $192.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

