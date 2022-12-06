Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 353.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 284.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

