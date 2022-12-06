BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

