Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,850,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,353,544.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Cepton alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 625.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 277.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 37.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cepton by 420.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cepton Price Performance

CPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Cepton has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $80.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cepton will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cepton

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.