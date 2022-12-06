Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$6.68

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.07%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

