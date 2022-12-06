Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $11.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($12.63) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €7.70 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($8.42) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 1.4 %

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

