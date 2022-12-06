Financial Contrast: Virgin Orbit (VORB) and Its Peers

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Virgin Orbit to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Orbit and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 493 570 19 2.46

Volatility and Risk

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 402.45%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its peers.

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -4.86 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 17.13

Virgin Orbit’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Virgin Orbit peers beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

