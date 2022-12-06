Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.69. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

