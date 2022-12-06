Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.74 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,684 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

