Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,820 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,791.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,845,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,538,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,810 shares of company stock worth $14,174,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of VIR opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.07.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

