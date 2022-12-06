Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.