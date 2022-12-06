Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 316,734 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 893.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 316,492 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $6,065,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 55.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 465,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

