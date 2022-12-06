Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 594.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,819 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 247,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,809 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after acquiring an additional 684,503 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 688,815 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

