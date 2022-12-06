Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in nVent Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Insider Activity

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.