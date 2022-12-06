Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.83 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

