Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $154.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

