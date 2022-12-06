LPL Financial LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.47% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RZG opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.87 and a 1 year high of $168.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.51.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.