LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBUS stock opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

