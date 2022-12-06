Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 519,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

