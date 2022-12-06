Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

