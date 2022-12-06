Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,166 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.65% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPHB opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.