Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,309 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RETA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $76.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

