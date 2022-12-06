Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 32.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 715,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Down 1.5 %

Methanex Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.