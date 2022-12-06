Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $67.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

