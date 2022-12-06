Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $73.33

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 5.3 %

Spire stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Spire has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.