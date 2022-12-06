Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $347.80

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 300 ($3.66) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

NWG opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4,622.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,908 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

